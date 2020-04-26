Real Zargoza want Aston Villa forward Borja Baston

Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza are considering a move to bring Aston Villa forward Borja Baston back to the club this summer.

Baston enjoyed his most prolific season at La Romareda, scoring 22 goals in 2013-14, as the club secured a promotion play off spot.

However, the 27-year old has struggled to make an impact at Villa Park, with just one appearance after arriving on a free transfer in February.

The former Swansea City forward signed a six month deal with Villa, and he is expected to be released at the end of the campaign.

Reports from Diario AS claim, Zaragoza are now monitoring his situation, with a view to a contract offer ahead of the 2020-21 season.

But, any potential move will be dependent on Victor Fernandez’s side securing promotion back to the Spanish top flight.

The Aragonese side are currently second in the table, behind rivals Cadiz, with the league currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Zaragoza have been been plying their trade in the second tier since 2013, with two failed play off qualifications.