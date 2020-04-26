Real Vallladolid star Mohammed Salisu linked with summer exit

Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu could be in line for a exit this summer, amid growing interest from Manchester United.

The 21-year old has been ever present for Sergio Gonzalez’s side this season, appearing in all 27 of their La Liga matches.

His impressive performances have attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with the Ghanaian available for a €12M release clause.

According to reports from Diario AS, his agent Juan Mata – father of the Manchester United midfielder – believes Salisu could join his son at Old Trafford.

United are in the market for a new central defender this summer, with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all potentially moving on.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side could face competition from Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone also on the hunt for a defender.

The Argentinian is rumoured to be unconvinced by last summer’s signing Mario Hermoso, with the Spanish international potentially earmarked for a quick sale.