Real Sociedad want Oscar Rodriguez as Martin Odegaard replacement

Real Sociedad could ask Real Madrid to loan them Oscar Rodriguez, if Martin Odegaard returns to the Spanish capital this summer.

Norwegian international Odegaard joined La Real on a season long loan at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

He has enjoyed a very impressive season with Imanol Alguacil’s side, sparking rumours Real Madrid will recall him.

The Basque club are keen to invoke their addiational year extension option on the 21-year old.

However, Los Blancos ultimately retain control over where he will be playing next season.

If Odegaard does return to Madrid, Algiacil’s side will be in the market for a replacement.

According to reports from El Desmarque, they could request another loan from the Santigao Bernabeu, with Oscar Rodriguez attracting interest.

Rodriguez has spent the last two seasons on loan at Leganes, but Javier Agueirre’s side are unlikely to make the deal permanent.

The other potential option for Sociedad could be a loan move for Japanese international Takefusa Kubo.

Kubo is on loan at Real Mallorca until the end of 2019-20, but he is likely to find his first team opportunities limited at Real Madrid next season.