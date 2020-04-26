Real Madrid will not sign Alphonse Areola as club look to cut costs

Real Madrid are preparing to make savings but cutting their cost in goal, according to a story in AS today.

The Spanish side have Alphonse Areola on loan from PSG, at Zinedine Zidane’s request, to back up Thibaut Courtois in goal. But buying him outright, especially in the current climate seems a luxury, and they are now looking internally for a solution.

Andriy Lunin has come through the youth academy in Madrid, and has long been tipped as a good prospect. He spent the latter part of this season on loan at Real Oviedo in the Segunda, where he impressed in the limited games that were actually played.

Los Blancos now apparently have ruled out the option of paying the clause to sign Areola permanently, and will rely on their youth product next season to save money.

That might be just the first of many cost-cutting measures we see clubs take in the next few months.