Raphael Varane stalls on Real Madrid contract talks

Talks over a new long term contract for Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane have reportedly stalled in recent weeks.

The French international is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2022, after signing a five year deal back in 2017.

However, he is yet to be offered a new deal by the club, sparking rumours of a big money summer offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants were linked with a move for the former Lens man 12 months ago, but he opted to remain in Madrid, following the return of Zinedine Zidane.

According to reports from Diario AS, Thomas Tuchel’s side are monitoring the situation, with Real Madrid linked with Ruben Dias and Matthijs de Ligt.

Varane has been a key player for Zidane’s in the 2019-20 season, starting 23 out of 27 league games.

Real Madrid are set to start negotiations with the 27-year old when the club returns to normality following the coronavirus pandemic.