PSG offer TWO STARS in exchange for Real Madrid target Paul Pogba

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could offer Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler in exchange for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The French giants are set to rival Real Madrid for the ex Juventus man, despite Zinedine Zidane’s long standing interest in him.

Real Madrid were linked with a bid last summer as part of a €350M spending spree, but United stood firm on their asking price of €105M.

However, with Pogba entering into the final year of his contract, that price has now reportedly dropped to around €80M.

PSG are now willing to test the Premier League side’s resolve once again, but an ambitious player swap deal, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Di Maria endured a mixed season at United in 2014-15, but the former Real Madrid winger has rediscovered his form in Paris.

However, both he and Draxler are out of contract in the French capital at the end of the 2020-21 season, with extensions unlikely for either player.