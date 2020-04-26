Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father hints at Arsenal stay

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been encouraged to sign a new contract at the club, despite reported interest from Barcelona.

The Gabonese international moves into the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Barcelona are rumoured to be monitoring the situation, but manager Mikel Arteta remains determined to keep him at the club.

His father, Pierre-Francois, has added a new chapter to the story, by commenting on an Instagram post from an Arsenal fan site picturing his initial signing in 2018.

Aubameyang Snr hinted at being in favour of his son staying in North London.

The Gunners are confident of keeping hold of the former Borussia Dortmund attacker, but are reportedly unwilling to increase his £200,000 salary as part of a two year extension.

Barcelona could take advantage of the contract impasse over the summer, but Arsenal are set to demand around €50M for their star man.

Aubameyang has been vital for Arsenal following his arrival during the 2018-19 season, with 49 goals in 74 Premier League appearances.