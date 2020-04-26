Barcelona La Liga

Neymar’s price named at €164m by ex-agent

Former Barcelona player and current reported Barca and Real Madrid target Neymar has a price tag now.

According to the Brazilian’s former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, the attacker would cost €164m, a percentage of the €222m that PSG paid in 2017. That apparently applies to just this season, and is a fixed price “decided by FIFA”.

It’s not quite sure why that is, but given he was the man who brokered the deal, one has to assume he knows what he’s talking about to some degree.

However Ribeiro also warned that there would be “very few” deals above €50m this summer, likely ruling out any move for his former client this summer.

Neymar had recovered from an injury and was really starting to endear himself in Paris before this season was cut off. Despite the endless links of a return to Spain, all signs now point to another year in Ligue 1 – at least.

