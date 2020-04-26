Mike Tyson’s company interested in Camp Nou naming rights deal

Mike Tyson’s company SwissX are interested in an ambitious project to secure the naming rights for the Camp Nou, according to his business partner.

Barcelona confirmed last week they will allow companies to buy naming rights to their iconic stadium, with the money then donated to the fight against coronavirus.

Tyson’s business partner Alki David told an interview with BBC Sport, their company, which sells cannabis-based medicinal products, are considering an offer.

“It’s a great stadium, and this is something we’ve been looking at and it seems like an amazing idea.

“My company is a cannabis company, and Spain has a long history in the European Union of being a leader in the road to legalisation.”

David also hinted the company could look to sell their items in the stadium’s concession stands if their bid was successful.

La Blaugrana will ask their internal charity, the Barca Foundation, to play a key role in the decision making process in the coming months.

Opened in 1957, the stadium has never had another name, with Barcelona resisting previous attempts to purchase naming rights.