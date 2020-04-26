Jurgen Klopp contacts Kylian Mbappe’s father over potential move

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly contacted Kylian Mbappe’s father, as the Reds step up their interest in the PSG star.

The French international is widely reported to be unwilling to sign a contract extension beyond 2021 in the French capital, sparking rumours of a potential summer exit.

Real Madrid have been monitoring the 21-year old’s situation in Paris, with Liverpool now considering entering the race to sign him.

According to reports from French newspaper Le10 Sport, Klopp opted to reach out to Wilfried Mbappe, to enquire about his son’s intentions for the 2020-21 campaign and beyond.

The World Cup winner has not been made available for transfer by PSG, with the French side determined to keep him for at least another season.

Mbappe completed a €145M move from AS Monaco in 2017, however his value has continued to rise during his time at the Parc Les Princes, and PSG could demand €185M for him.