Jorge Mendes and Valencia struggling to find €60m buyer for Rodrigo Moreno

Rodrigo Moreno was bought for €30m back in 2014, and in the last year alone has seen transfer interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Valencia, and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes, must have been very confident they were going to make a healthy profit on the Hispano-Brazilian striker when the big three were sniffing around him.

According to AS today, his owners have been holding out for €60m, a sum they were sure they would get this summer given the previous interest.

But the coronavirus has crashed the transfer market, and now the offers they were getting last summer for the now 29 year old must be looking like a missed opportunity.

If they do decide to cash in this summer, they probably won’t get the fee they wanted then, and in fact they would be fortunate to even get the kind of fees they were offered just 9 month ago.

It’s another healthy reminder that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.