Javier Tebas hopeful of meeting May training deadline

La Liga president Javier Tebas remains confident all La Liga sides will be in a position to resume first team training in May.

The Spanish top flight has been suspended for over a month, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all club activities cancelled.

However, Tebas told an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, via Diario Sport, he is positive the deadline can be met.

He added the league would continue to adhere to the evolving Spanish health authority advice, with return proposal to be considered on May 4.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed a number of lock down restrictions will be removed on May 2 as part of deescalation.

However, Health Minister Salvador Illa has advised caution on making predictions on when training and matches will return.

He said it would be unwise to promise fans football would return before the summer, despite positive signs of recovery in the country.

Spain has been hit hard by the pandemic, with over 23,000 confirmed deaths, the second highest total in Europe behind Italy.