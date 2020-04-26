Igor Gomes’ agent confident of Real Madrid move

The agent of Sao Paulo’s highly rated midfielder Igor Gomes wants to secure a ‘dream move’ to bring him to Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos have reportedly sent scouts to watch Gomes on a number of occasions in the past 12 months.

However, they are not the only La Liga side interested in the Brazilian U23 international, with Barcelona and Sevilla also linked.

But despite the lack of a formal offer for the 21-year old, his representative, Wagner Ribeiro, wants a move to the Spanish capital.

“Igor is on the radar of all the great sides in Europe, he told an interview with FOX Sports, reported via Diario AS.

“There was talk of Madrid being interested. It is my dream to take him to Real Madrid, if there was an opportunity to do it, it would be my pleasure.”

Sao Paulo are aware of the growing interest in Gomes, and reacted by tying him to a long term deal in January 2019.

He is now contracted to the club until 2023, with a €50M release clause.

However, his coach Fernando Diniz has already hinted the club will be forced to sell in the near future, due Gomes’ rising profile.