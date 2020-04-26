Giuseppe Rossi reveals failed Barcelona move in 2011

Former Villarreal striker Giuseppe Rossi has revealed that he narrowly missed out on his dream move to Barcelona in 2011.

The Italian international enjoyed his most prolific goal scoring spell with the Valencian club, with 54 La Liga goals between 2007 and 2012.

However, the well travelled forward missed out on a switch to the Camp Nou, after negotiations between the two clubs broke down.

“The 2010/11 season was fantastic for me, and I was only behind Ronaldo and Messi in goals scored, he told an interview with Sky Sports, reported via Marca.

“I caught the attention of Barcelona, and a deal was agreed. But there was a disagreement over the fee, as Barca wanted to pay in instalments, and Villarreal said no.”

The Catalan giants then turned their focus to other targets, with Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas joining from Udinese and Arsenal respectively.

The 33-year old also stated he was close to joining Serie A giants Juventus in the same summer.

However that move was also vetoed by the club, following Santi Cazorla’s high profile move to La Liga rivals Malaga.

Rossi eventually left El Madrigal in 2013 for Serie A side Fiorentina, followed by spells at Levante, Celta Vigo, Genoa, before eventually joining MLS side Real Salt Lake in February.