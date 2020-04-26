Gareth Bale ‘not considering’ Real Madrid exit in 2020

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is not considering a summer move away from the club, despite another expected wave of transfer speculation.

The Welsh international was the subject of an offer from Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning last summer, but the move fell through amid disagreements over a transfer fee.

Despite consistently stating his preference to remain in the Spanish capital, the former Tottenham midfielder is consistently linked with an exit.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, he has no intention of leaving the club before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The report adds that boss Zinedine Zidane is open to selling the 30-year old, but Bale is determined to see out his contract until 2022.

Premier League side Newcastle have been rumoured to be considering an ambitious offer in the coming months, following their recent buyout.

But, Bale’s big wages and preference for staying in Spain continue to be a major stumbling block in any negotiations.