Foreign clubs take notice as Barcelona stop contract talks with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Marc Andre Ter Stegen has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the last couple of seasons, and Barcelona’s long term investment in the German has really been paying off.

His contract is up for renewal however, and despite the inevitable rumours of a move away, it looked like a formality. He is happy in Catalonia, and the club are delighted with him.

The longer the dispute has dragged on the more worrying it has all become however, and now according to Sport, the exaggerated situation is becoming increasingly real.

The coronavirus pandemic has mean the club have “paralysed” their contract talks with the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper, and when they reopen they might be offering significantly worse terms, depending on the club’s financial situation.

Perhaps after all that confidence that a deal can be sorted out, there might actually be a serious situation in goal emerging for Barcelona.

All those teams who were watching from afar without really believing they had a shot at the goalie, might now be thinking something quite different.