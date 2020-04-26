Diego Costa talks up Brazil return as Atletico ready to move on

At his peak, Diego Costa was one of Europe’s most feared strikers. Both at Atletico Madrid in his first spell and then with Chelsea, he was playing at a world class level and winning trophies every season.

Since his return from London to Madrid he’s slowed down however, and now 31, he finds himself further than ever from Diego Simeone’s first team plans. In an interesting interview in El Desmarque, the Brazilian talks about his time in Europe, as well as a possible return to Brazil in the near future.

“When I return to Brazil, people will expect a lot… [interested clubs] have to deliver a good proposal and a good team,” he warned.

Having been born in Brazil but moved to Europe as a young player, the striker admits that playing in his home country is something he “lacks” in his career so far, and it looks like he’s planning to set that right as soon as the right move is on the table.

Atletico, having juiced his best years from him, are using him less and less, and while Simeone still loves him as a character, he’s not going to stop him moving at this stage in his career.