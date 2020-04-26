Brescia aware of Barcelona interest in Sandro Tonali

Serie A side Brescia are aware of growing interest in midfield star Sandro Tonali, according to club president Massimo Cellino.

Barcelona are reportedly the favourite to sign the 19-year old, after establishing himself as a key player for Diego Lopez’s side.

Cellino told an interview with Italian radio station Radio Sportiva, reported via Mundo Deportivo, that a number of ‘great clubs’ want to buy Tonali.

However the former Leeds United owner added that no offers have been received at this stage, but confirmed he would allow Tonali make the final decision on his future.

The Italian international is out of contract in Lombardy in 2021, and he is unlikely to agree to their optional one year extension clause.

That could open the door for a sale this summer, as Brescia want to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months time.

The teenager is currently valued at around €32M, however Brescia could drive their asking price up to as high as €45M in the coming months.