Barcelona will struggle to compete with Manchester City for Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now, and accordingly the biggest teams are interested in him.

The Benfica player has today been linked in MundoDeportivo with Barcelona, although Manchester City are also apparently interested.

The central defender has emerged as one of Europe’s top prospects in that position, and once again Benfica and Jorge Mendes look set to cash in on a top player making a big move to a top team.

Barca are going to be squeezed for cash this summer, but they do still have options. Samuel Umtiti has been gradually moving towards the exit, and his sale would free up some of the cash necessary to bring Dias in.

City will provide serious opposition though – despite the tumbling value of oil, their owners remain wealthy to an almost infinite degree, and if Pep Guardiola decides Dias is the man to partner Aymeric Laporte at the back, there’s not much even Barcelona can do to stop them signing him.