Barcelona selling Nelson Semedo an “enormous risk” according to Marca

The entire world is paralysed at the moment, and the financial damage will be unimaginable.

It’s hard to imagine now how badly the economy is going to be affected by global shutdown, but it’s going to hit football hard. Teams will still want to tweak their squads, but the cashflow to spend and take in tens of millions suddenly become a lot harder to come by.

No wonder that swap-deals have become the hot topic when it comes to Barcelona, who already had mounting debts limited their spending potential.

The hot name in recent days has been Nelson Semedo, the right back who has been linked with a sale or an exchange to various teams across Europe.

He’s certainly a sale-able asset, but as Luis Rojo points out in Marca today, selling him is an “enormous risk.”

He’s the only senior right back in the squad, and the only alternative is Sergi Roberto, a competent player in that position but not a natural.

Selling Semedo to make waves elsewhere must be tempting for a team that wants to stay relevant and try and improve after a disappointing season – but it might not be a smart move.