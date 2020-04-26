Atletico Madrid target Edinson Cavani open to staying at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani could extend his stay at the club beyond the summer, despite reports that he is certain to move on.

The Uruguayan international was heavily linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

However, the move broke down due to a disagreement over transfer fees, with Atletico president Enrique Cerezo publicly criticising the French club.

Diego Simeone is still keen on signing the 33-year old when his deal expires in June, as he looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

But, according to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe, Cavani has not confirmed his exit, despite the relationship between club and player becoming increasingly damaged in recent months.

Los Rojiblancos will continue to monitor the situation, with Cavani currently back in Uruguay following Ligue 1’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Simeone’s side are not the only interested party, with Manchester United and Inter Milan also linked with a contract offer.