Algeria want Luca Zidane to switch nationalities

The Algerian Football Federation will reportedly approach Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane over switching allegiances from France.

The Marseille born stopper has represented Les Bleus at every youth level from U16 to U20.

However his chances of a senior cap are likely to be limited due to the presence of Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola and Mike Maignan.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Algeria manager Daniel Belmadi has already met with the player.

Zidane Jnr is rumoured to be open to the change, with qualification secured via his father.

If the switch is ratified by FIFA, Zidane could be eligible to represent Algeria in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The 21-year old is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in June, with an extension unlikely to be offered by the club.

He joined Segunda Division side Racing Santander on a six month loan in January, but a permanent move depends on the club securing promotion.