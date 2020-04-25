Wagner Ribeiro: Real Madrid wanted Neymar in 2019

Neymar’s former agent Wagner Ribeiro has confirmed the Brazilian international was a transfer target for Real Madrid last summer.

The 28-year old was linked with a return to Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 season, after admitting he wanted to leave PSG.

However, the Catalan giants blocked a move, due to the French side’s asking price of €200M.

That allowed Real Madrid to enter the race, with Ribeiro admitting he did discuss a move with club president Florentino Perez.

“I went to Madrid several times, as it was Florentino’s dream to sign Neymar, he told an interview with ESPN, via Mundo Deportivo.

“He told me last year, he maintains a dream to sign Neymar.”

Ribeiro continues to remain as an adviser to Neymar, and he confirmed he is likely to move on from Paris this summer.

PSG have now reportedly lowered their price to €150M, with Neymar unlikely to extend his deal at the club beyond 2021.

Barcelona do remain interested in a deal for their former star, but they could look to negotiate a deal closer to €100M, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.