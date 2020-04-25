Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza wants Real Betis stay

Villarreal full back Alfonso Pedraza wants to make his loan move at Real Betis into a permanent one ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year old joined the Andalucian club on a season-long loan deal at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Both parties agreed to a purchase option being included at the end of this season, and Pedraza is clear he wants to remain.

“My intention is to stay at Betis, according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

“I am enjoying playing football here, the Estadio Benito Villamarin is always crazy. I have never witnessed anything like it.”

Pedraza has struggled to command a first team spot at the Yellow Submarine, after coming through the youth ranks at the Valencian club.

His loan spell at Real Betis is his fourth in four years, after stints at Lugo, Leeds United and Alaves.

Real Betis boss Rubi is reportedly open to a deal, with a pre-agreed fee of €12M on offer.

Villarreal are likely to ratify the move, with Alberto Moreno and Xavier Quintilla already ahead of him in Javier Calleja’s pecking order.