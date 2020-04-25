Tottenham target want away Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

Premier League side Tottenham have joined the growing list of European clubs interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, after failing to agree a new contract at the club.

He has previously stated his preference to remain in Catalonia beyond June 2021, but La Blaugrana have not made a suitable offer.

Jose Mourinho’s side are not the only side interested in a move, with Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus and Napoli all reportedly monitoring him

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the North London club could potentially offer a swap deal between Rakitic and Tanguy Ndombele.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on the French international, despite an underwhelming first season in English football.

However, with the former Lyon star rated at €45M, and Rakitic at around €20M, Spurs are likely to demand an additional fee as part of any possible deal.