Sampdoria eye Barcelona defender Juan Miranda

Barcelona defender Juan Miranada has once again emerged as a possible summer transfer target for Serie A giants Sampdoria.

The 20-year old joined German side Schalke 04 on a two-year loan deal at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, he has struggled to secure a first team place with the Bundesliga club, making just four appearances this season.

The Spanish U21 international was linked with Claudio Ranieri’s side before moving to Germany, and the Genoese club remain interested in him, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Miranda’s lack of game time at Schalke 04, is likely to be the deciding factor in any potential move.

A promise of first team football was key in his decision to leave Catalonia, with opportunities limited by the arrival of Junior Firpo.

La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien could now be open to a sale, due to a surplus of options at full back ahead of 2020-21.

Sampdoria are prepared to offer an initial bid of €4M for the Andalucian born defender.