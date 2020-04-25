Real Madrid linked with Fulham’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Fulham’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa as a cut price midfield transfer option this summer.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been linked with moves for a host of midfield targets ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, due to the ongoing financial pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, Los Blancos could be operating on a reduced budget.

Cameroonian international Anguissa has now emerged as a surprise potential option, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The 24-year old joined Villarreal on a season-long loan at the start of the current season, following Fulham’s relegation to the Championship last season.

However, the report states the Yellow Submarine are not willing to activate his €25M purchase clause, despite being a regular starter for Javier Calleja’s side in 2019-20.

Villarreal are rumoured to be unwilling to match his €70,000 per week wages due to revenue issues at the club.

Real Madrid will push for a salary reduction if Fulham opt to sell this summer, with a offer of €20M.