Real Madrid eye Penarol star Facundo Pellistri

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Penarol’s rising teenage superstar Facundo Pellistri, ahead of a potential summer bid.

The 18-year old has forced his way into the Uruguayan side’s first team this season, with 17 starts so far in 2019-20.

According to reports from Diario AS, Los Blancos have sent scouts to watch the midfielder, after being tipped off by agent Juni Calafat.

Calafat has a strong relationship with the Spanish giants, after brokering Federico Valverde’s move to the club back in 2015.

Pellistri has already attracted attention from rivals Boca Juniors and Flamengo, alongside La Liga pair Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Penarol boss Diego Forlan has hinted he is aware of interest in Pellistri, but wants to keep him at the club.

Pellistri agreed a new contract with Penarol in February, committing his future to them until 2022.

However, a fee in a region of €4M could be enough to open negotiations for a sale ahead of the new campaign.