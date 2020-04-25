Real Madrid calm Luka Jovic exit rumours after difficult season

It’s amazing how quickly things can go sour in football.

Just a year ago, Luka Jovic was scoring in the Europa League semi final against Chelsea to cap a season which had seen him burst onto the scene and capture the attention of the continent.

Not long after the whispers of a move to Real Madrid were growing, and by the summer break he was already wearing in white, looking like a dangerous new option at number 9.

Instead he’s really failed to settle in Spain, his professionalism has been called into question, and before he’s had a chance to get going, the rumours he will be loaned or sold this summer are building up.

A report in AS today pours cold water on those rumours however. While Madrid aren’t happy with how things have gone, they’re not willing to give up just yet – certainly not in a summer where there’s going to be little transfer movement it seems.

They will give another chance to prove himself worthy of staying long term at Los Blancos – or at the very least to raise his value again.