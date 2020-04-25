Neymar was Real Madrid president’s “dream signing”

Real Madrid and Barcelona never miss a chance to get one over on one another, both on and off the pitch.

It’s within that context that one has to take the quotes in Mundo Deportivo today from Wagner Ribeiro, Neymar’s former agent, about his old client.

He claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, well known for his love of making a splash in the transfer market, had described the PSG winger as his “dream signing” just one year ago.

As a former Barcelona star, and one who rather embarrassed the Catalan club by leaving so suddenly in the summer of 2017, bringing him as a trophy – and a brilliant player – to the Bernabeu has huge appeal to anyone in charge of Real Madrid.

“I went to Madrid several times, because Florentino had the dream to buy Neymar. Last year I was with him, in May, in his office, and he told me that he still dreamed of signing him.”

It’s a complicated situation – Neymar’s situation in Paris is now perhaps more comfortable than it was a year ago. Meanwhile his teammate Kylian Mbappe, possibly the only bigger star than the Brazilian in world football not named Lionel Messi, seems to be a potential target for Madrid now.

Maybe, after all that, Neymar will end up back in Barcelona after all, and Perez’s dream will never come to fruition.