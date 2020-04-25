Napoli ‘increase’ Fabian Ruiz’s asking price to €80M

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has increased the asking price for Real Madrid and Barcelona target Fabian Ruiz to €80M.

According to reports from Teamtalk.com, the Italian businessman has reacted to growing interest in the Spanish international.

Premier League trio Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are also rumoured to be tracking the ex Real Betis man.

Previous reports from Italy back in March, claimed the Serie A giants were open to lowering their demand to €60M to secure a sale.

However, with no decline in transfer interest, De Laurentiis has now raised the price by €20M, with Ruiz unlikely to sign a new contract in Naples.

Napoli had wanted to extend his current deal from 2023 to 2025, with a release clause of €100M at the Stadio San Paolo.

But, Ruiz is rumoured to be keen on an exit to test himself in a different league, and potential a second opportunity in La Liga.