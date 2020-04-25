Nani: Joao Felix can be world class at Atletico Madrid

Former Manchester United star Nani has backed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix to show his world class talent in 2020-21.

The 33-year old is at MLS side Orlando City, after spells in Portugal, England, Turkey, Spain and Italy, alongside a key role for the Portuguese national side.

“Kylian Mbappe has impressed me with his growth in the last two years, he told an MLS Instagram interview, reported via Marca.

“But there are other great talents, including Joao Felix. He can become one of the most important players in the world.”

Felix has shows flashes of potential in an injury disrupted first season in Spain.

After joining Diego Simeone’s side in a €126M deal from Benfica last summer, Felix was earmarked as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

However, persistent ankle and calf problems have reduced him to just 17 La Liga starts in 2019.20, prior to the coronavirus suspension.

Simeone is expected to strengthen his attacking options again this summer, with Thomas Lemar, Vitolo and Ivan Saponjic potentially leaving the club.

Despite an additional report from Marca claiming Simeone may opt to cash in on Felix ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, he is almost certain to remain in the Spanish capital.