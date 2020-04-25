Miguel Moya’s Real Sociedad extension dependent on European qualification

Real Sociedad’s Miguel Moya will be offered a contract extension, if they secure a European place for the 2020-21 season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The veteran keeper’s current deal expires in June, after two and a half years at the Basque club, and he is yet to be offered a new one.

The 36-year old started the campaign as first choice at the Anoeta Stadium, however he has since be usurped by Alex Remiro.

With La Liga currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Real’s return to European competition is unclear.

Imanol Alguacil’s side are currently fourth in La Liga, ahead of rivals Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Valencia in the race for Champions League football.

UEFA confirmed earlier this week they are confident European leagues can complete their postponed 2019-20 campaigns later this summer.

However, if La Liga is not completed, UEFA has called on next season’s placings to be based on ‘sporting merit’.