Kylian Mbappe not happy with PSG over contract disagreement leaks

Real Madrid spent a long time pursuing Eden Hazard.

For three straight seasons they flirted with the Belgian, waiting for his contract to reach the point where the power in terms of his contract had swung in their favour and then could buy him.

Through the whole process they were flirting with the Chelsea player, and they’re using the same strategy with Kylian Mbappe now. The France striker is at PSG, but has just two years left on his contract.

Today’s copy of AS has report that the striker isn’t happy that PSG have “leaked” the information that they weren’t willing to sell, and would rather see him sit on the bench in his final year than be forced into a sale as Chelsea were.

This dislocation is exactly the weakness Madrid have been looking for, and they will now be working away at this fracture to try and force PSG into a position where a sale is inevitable.