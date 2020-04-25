Juventus eye Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus, according to reports in Diario Sport.

The two clubs are reportedly in talks over swap deals involving a host of players, as La Bluagrana negotiate a deal for Lautaro Martinez.

The Catalans are widely rumoured to be in line to activate the Argentinian international’s €111M clause in July.

However they are also considering a player exchange offer, with Spanish international Roberto the latest name linked with the San Siro.

Inter have previously hinted they are only interested in a cash deal, with Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo not on their list of targets, and Arthur Melo wanting to remain in Spain.

The 28-year old is contracted at the Camp Nou until 2022, but he could be tempted by the offer of regular first team football.

Roberto has started 20 La Liga games this season, however he remains behind Semedo and Jordi Alba as a starting option at the club.