Inter Milan enter Paul Pogba race to give Real Madrid sudden concerns

Real Madrid have long considered themselves to be favourites to buy Paul Pogba.

The amount of flirtation that has gone on between the player and the club is frankly ridiculous at this point; and now that Manchester United seem to have finally lost patience with him, everything looked lined up nicely for the long-awaited move to be completed.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, things might be a little more complicated than that. They say that Inter Milan are now in the race for the France midfielder, which United will welcome.

Not only will that allow them to create a bidding war between the two teams to raise the former Juve star’s massively depressed price, it might also mean a chance to get a little revenge on Madrid for their years of gentle tapping up by sending their wanted man elsewhere.

Pogba, while he might prefer Real, would still probably be fine with any move to a top club, as long as he gets to leave Old Trafford.

Perhaps there’s even a third option – the disruption of the coronavirus chaos means very few big moves this summer, and therefore an unexpected further season for the 27 year old at United.