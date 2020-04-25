Gareth Bale’s awesome contribution will heal Madrid hurt

Gareth Bale has donated half a million euros towards the efforts to fight the coronavirus in Madrid.

The winger, who has always had a rocky relationship with Real fans despite a ridiculously successful spell in the Spanish capital, is described by AS as embracing the city after in a dark hour in the full glare of the global pandemic.

The Welshman’s attitude towards settling in Spain has not been as whole-hearted as many fans would have liked, and the notoriously picky supporters have turned their nose up at him at times, despite Champions League winning performances.

He’s failed to win their love, and a steady trickle of injuries have stopped him stringing consistent seasons together. It’s all lead to a harsh sense of unpopularity – but the winger has admittedly also missed out on easy wins to integrate better. Until now.

This superb gesture is a great olive branch to the city he’s spent a lot of his life in now, and will surely lead to a reconciliation with his adopted home.