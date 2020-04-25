Franco Vazquez linked with Atalanta and Torino in Serie A return

Seville are set to go another transformation this summer, and one of the name who could be on the way out is Franco Vazquez.

The maverick creative midfielder has been a fan favourite at the Sanchez Pizjuan for some time now, and even this season scored 6 and got an assist in a healthy 30 starts.

But according to a story in Marca today, Monchi is looking to continue his shakeup of the squad, and Vazquez, still just 31 and with just over a year left on his contract, is a prime option to be swept away.

There’s no shortage of interest in Italy either – Fiorentina, Atalanta and Torino are named as potential destinations back in the country where the elegant playmaker made his first steps in European football.

They won’t receive a massive fee given his contract situation, but knowing Monchi, he will be able to turn that modest fee into a talented player, and his second Sevilla revolution can go on.