Dani Ceballos ‘confident’ over Real Madrid future

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos remains confident of his long term future at the club, despite growing reports he could be sold.

The Spanish international is on a season-long loan at Arsenal, after slipping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners are keen on keeping Ceballos on a permanent deal, with Los Blancos valuing the former Sevilla man at €40M.

However, Ceballos appears determined to return to Madrid, with the 23-year old confident of a place in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

“When I was in Madrid a few months ago, I spoke with Zidane. He told me he was happy for me getting minutes in England, he told an interview with DAZN, reported via the Evening Standard.

“My relationship with him is healthy, and he knows I needed games to reach a consistent level.

“He’s always said my future is at Real Madrid, and I need to be patient.”

Despite his confidence over a return, Ceballos could stay in North London, if he is not offered a first team role in Madrid.

Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde are all ahead of him in the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

But, with the coronavirus pandemic impacting Zidane’s transfer budget this summer, he could be in favour of Ceballos coming back.

Achraf Hakimi and Martin Odegaard are both in line to come back, from Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad, as the French boss looks to boost his squad options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.