Coronavirus could force Copa del Rey final venue change

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could force the venue of the 2020 Copa del Rey final to be moved from the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao were due to meet in the first all Basque final in almost a century on April 18.

However due to the ongoing suspension of professional football in Spain, due to the outbreak, the game was postponed.

The RFEF are yet to confirm a rescheduled date for the clash, with a expected rematch pencilled in for mid July.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the venue could be changed from Sevilla, in order to reduce travelling for fans.

With the focus on reducing travel after the lock down, both clubs will push for a neutral venue in the north of the country.

The Estadio del La Cartuja had previously agreed a deal with the RFEF to host the final up until 2022, however health authorities are expected to recommend a venue change this year.