Barcelona want Tanguy Ndombele swap deal

Barcelona are reportedly considering an ambitious player exchange deal for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The Catalans have been linked with a move for the former Lyon player, as Quique Setien looks to bolster his options for 2020-21.

Any possible deal could depend on the Premier League side sourcing a replacement, with Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia linked with a switch to North London.

However, reports from Sky Sports claim Setien could offer Nelson Semedo or Samuel Umtiti as part of a swap deal for Ndombele.

Both players have been rumoured to be on their way out of the Camp Nou in the coming months, with Setien open to a deal.

Brazilian international Arthur has also been mentioned in a potential transfer, but the former Gremio schemer wants to stay in Spain.

Ndombele joined Spurs for a club record £54M deal last summer, but he has struggled to make an impact, with just 12 league starts for Jose Mourinho’s side.