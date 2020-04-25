Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona want Tanguy Ndombele swap deal

Barcelona are reportedly considering an ambitious player exchange deal for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The Catalans have been linked with a move for the former Lyon player, as Quique Setien looks to bolster his options for 2020-21.

Any possible deal could depend on the Premier League side sourcing a replacement, with Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia linked with a switch to North London.

However, reports from Sky Sports claim Setien could offer Nelson Semedo or Samuel Umtiti as part of a swap deal for Ndombele.

Both players have been rumoured to be on their way out of the Camp Nou in the coming months, with Setien open to a deal.

Brazilian international Arthur has also been mentioned in a potential transfer, but the former Gremio schemer wants to stay in Spain.

Ndombele joined Spurs for a club record £54M deal last summer, but he has struggled to make an impact, with just 12 league starts for Jose Mourinho’s side.

 

 

