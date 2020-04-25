Barcelona take their pick from Juventus as part of Arthur trade

Yesterday we reported on the story linking Barcelona midfielder Arthur to moves away from the club.

After two years in Catalonia, the central midfielder has failed to really impress or nail down a position in the starting team, and the whispers are that Juventus are interested in taking him off their hands.

In these unique financial circumstances, clubs may struggle to spend money, and it sounds like we’re going to hear a revival of the swap deal.

Today, Mundo Deportivo have an exhaustive list of the Juve players that Barca may be offered in part exchange for their Brazil international.

Yesterday it was Miralem Pjanic’s name at the top of the agenda, but more have been added since. Rodrigo Betancur is a possibility, and he has a skillset that Barca might value.

Furhter forward there’s the brilliantly talented Federico Bernardeschi, but Barcelona might already feel covered in his positions.

Then in defence there’s several options, including Mattia de Sciglio at full back and Daniele Rugani in the centre.

The options are there for Barcelona to make moves, they just need to decide where their priority to strengthen lies.