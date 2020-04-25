Barcelona asking €45m Nelson Semedo – but complex swap with Juventus also an option

Barcelona want €45m for Nelson Semedo, according to today’s issue of Sport.

That is a very steep fee, especially in the current climate, and it’s very difficult to see the Blaugrana getting anything like that for the former Benfica player.

One might hope to get €40m for a seriously successful full back in this day and age, but more than that for a player who has hardly been an unqualified success in his time in Catalonia seems a tall order.

That’s ignoring the very pertinent fact that the entire global financial system is being shaken to its very core at the moment.

Manchester City are also listed as interested, and apparently there were already bids last summer, with Barca deciding to keep the Portugal star who had cost them €37m two summers before.

Who will be able to afford what in this new era is very unclear – but given there’s already a swap deal in the works involving Arthur Melo’s mooted move to Turin, perhaps some kind of Barcelona bundle could be packaged together.