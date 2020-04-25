Atletico Madrid offer Rodrigo Riquelme new long term deal

Atletico Madrid will offer a new deal to highly rated midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme, amid growing transfer interest in him.

The 20-year old has emerged as a target for a host of European clubs including Celtic, PSV, Ajax, Real Betis and Valencia.

According to reports from Diario AS, Los Rojiblancos will look to secure his future in the Spanish capital, when the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Riquelme is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2021, with a release clause of €30M with Diego Simeone’s side.

A club source is quoted in the report confirming he wants to stay at the club, with a renewal unlikely to be an issue in the coming months.

The Spanish U17 international made his La Liga first team debut earlier this season, against Eibar in September 2019.

However he has then returned to the club’s reserve side, playing a key role in their promotion push from the Segunda Division B.