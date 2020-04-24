Tottenham and Barcelona consider trading failed midfield signings

Barcelona are quite seriously shopping around Arthur Melo at the moment.

It was only this morning that we were writing about a potential swap for the Brazilian involving Miralem Pjanic of Juventus, and now a new idea for a trade has popped up.

Melo has not been terrible in his two years at Barcelona, but he’s hardly shone either, and there’s the sense that they’re ready to at least try something new.

The latest suggestion, coming from the Daily Mail in England, is that Tanguy Ndombele of Spurs could be used as trade bait.

He had a bit of a disaster season arriving at Tottenham with much hype from Lyon, and ended the season falling out with his manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho might fancy himself to get the best out of Arthur, while Barcelona might think that Ndombele’s languid style might fit into their team better than it does Spurs’.

If they’re looking for cheap ways to change up their squad this summer, we can see both parties being tempted.