Riqui Puig set for 2 year Barcelona extension after deciding his future

Barcelona are set to hand one of their brightest talents a two year contract extension, according to a report in Marca today.

The Spanish club have made a decision on the future of Riqui Puig, who has impressed at youth level for years now, and finally made his long-awaited first team debut this season.

There was talk of him going out on loan after picking up disappointingly few first team minutes this season under Ernesto Valverde and then Quique Setien, but that has been quashed now.

Puig wants to stay and play with the very best at the Nou Camp, and will sacrifice playing time to try and force his way into the team at the team he came through at.

He’s already 20, so it’s time for him to start playing, but clearly the Catalan giants have promised him that he will be a regular from now on, and have persuaded him to extend the deal he has that expires in 2021 as it stands.

If he breaks into the team as everyone hopes, he will presumably then get a longer extension with a massive pay rise.