Real Madrid told to speed up Paul Pogba chase – but waiting may be best strategy

Zinedine Zidane has been instructed to not “wait” any longer if he wants to sign Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder has been on Real Madrid’s wanting list for what feels like aeons now, and speaking in quotes picked up by the Daily Mirror, Zidane’s former France teammate Cristophe Dugarry told the Real Madrid manager to not delay any longer.

“The team is not doing well, but every time he has played, he has reached his level,” Dugarry commented.

“Knowing Zizou, if he is in love with Pogba, there is no reason to wait another year,” the former midfielder continued.

Certainly Pogba has been pushing hard for the move for some time now, barely featuring last season. His mind is clearly elsewhere, and it might be time for Man U to consider letting him go.

Real Madrid on the other hand find themselves in a good situation. The player want to join them, he’s gradually forcing his way out at Man U, and his value will only drop as he doesn’t play, and as his contract runs down.

They can hold their position and bide their time. Despite what Dugarry says, the situation is walking into their hands, and waiting might be the best move they can make.