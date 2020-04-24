Real Madrid to loan out Reinier next season

Real Madrid plan to loan out January signing Reinier to allow him to gain competitive first-team minutes next season, report Marca.

The 18-year-old is said to be the latest jewel to emerge from Brazilian football and is widely tipped to have a big future ahead of him at the top level.

The player was originally incorporated into Madrid’s Castilla team but the club now want him to play at a higher level and their preference is to loan him out to a club in La Liga for next season.

Madrid beat off competition from Barcelona and Manchester City to land the teenager last month, as they paid South American champions Flamengo a reported €30m to secure his signature.

Reinier only debuted for Flamengo – who won the Copa Libertadores in 2019 along with the Brazilian top-flight – last year but scored six goals in just eight starts in the league.

Reinier has a long-term contract in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2027.