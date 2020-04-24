Real Madrid rule out Luka Jovic exit

Real Madrid have been in contact with striker Luka Jovic to reassure him that they value him and his long-term future is at the club.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, which claims several phone calls have been held with the striker to tell him that he is in Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season.

Jovic, 22, joined Los Blancos in a landmark €60m deal last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt but he has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zidane’s plans.

The Serbian is 19th on the list of minutes this season for Madrid (playing 21.75% of minutes available) despite no injuries while he has now slipped behind Mariano Diaz in the selection process.

He has netted two goals and provided two assists for the club which means a participation in a goal, on average, each 192.5 minutes.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devastating 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.