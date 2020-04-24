Real Madrid dissuaded on Haaland transfer due to agent fees

Real Madrid have been dissuaded in their interest of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland due to agent fees.

Norwegian goalscoring sensation Haaland has netted 40 goals this campaign having been prolific for RB Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in January.

Indeed, Haaland has netted 12 goals in just seven starts for the German side whom he joined after reportedly turning down interest from Manchester United.

However, El Mundo Deportivo journalist Francesc Aguilar has reported that fees due to agent Mino Raiola along with the player’s father has put off Madrid from his signing despite how highly they value him in sporting terms.

Madrid look set to make a move for a striker this year as they aim to bolster their attacking ranks – Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic have both been fringe players this campaign and appear likely to be moved on this summer.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new striker to help ease the attacking mantle of Karim Benzema, who has been the standout forward for the club since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018.

According to Monday’s front page of Marca last week, Madrid will prioritise signing Haaland this year before moving for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in 2021.

A previous report in Marca have linked the striker with a move to the Spanish capital and believe his release clause at Dortmund this year could be as low as €75m.